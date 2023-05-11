Over £1.2bn stolen through fraud in 2022 says new UK Finance report 

Over £1.2bn was stolen by criminals through authorised and unauthorised fraud in 2022, equivalent to over £2,300 every minute, according to UK Finance in its Annual Fraud Report released today (11 May) detailing the amount of money stolen by criminals through financial fraud in 2022. 78% of APP fraud cases start online and 18% start via telecommunications, the The banking and finance industry prevented a further £1.2bn of unauthorised fraud from getting into the hands of criminals. The figure of over £1.2bn stolen through fraud in 2022 was a reduction of 8% on 2021, while the num...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes