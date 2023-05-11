Over £1.2bn stolen through fraud in 2022 says new UK Finance report 

Mark Battersby
clock • 5 min read

Over £1.2bn was stolen by criminals through authorised and unauthorised fraud in 2022, equivalent to over £2,300 every minute, according to UK Finance in its Annual Fraud Report released today (11 May) detailing the amount of money stolen by criminals through financial fraud in 2022. 78% of APP fraud cases start online and 18% start via telecommunications, the  The banking and finance industry prevented a further £1.2bn of unauthorised fraud from getting into the hands of criminals.  The figure of over £1.2bn stolen through fraud in 2022 was a reduction of 8% on 2021, while the num...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

