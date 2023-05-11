Sixteen convicted over £42m cash smuggling from UK to Dubai

Sixteen people have been convicted following a major National Crime Agency investigation into a West London-based organised crime group involved in international money laundering and people smuggling. in a statement on 9 May, the NCA said members of the network smuggled in excess of £42m in cash out of the UK, making hundreds of trips to Dubai, UAE, between 2017 and 2019. NCA investigators said they believed the money was profit from the sale of class A drugs and organised immigration crime. Around £1.5m was seized from couriers leaving the UK but flight analysis, evidence from cas...