Global investment firm subsidiary buys wealth manager Helm Godfrey in £1.5bn deal

Hurst Point Group has acquired fellow wealth manager Helm Godfrey in a deal that will see it add £1bn in assets under advice (AUA) and half a billion in assets under management (AUM) to its coffers. The subsidiary of global investment firm The Carlyle Group confirmed to International Investment's sister brand Professional Adviser yesterday (10 May) that around 20 of the Helm Godfrey staff included in the deal are advisers, bringing its total to 120. All 65 Helm Godfrey employees are retained within the deal, which sees its financial planning team become part of Hurst Point Group's pla...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes