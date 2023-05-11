Global investment firm subsidiary buys wealth manager Helm Godfrey in £1.5bn deal

Hurst Point Group has acquired fellow wealth manager Helm Godfrey in a deal that will see it add £1bn in assets under advice (AUA) and half a billion in assets under management (AUM) to its coffers. The subsidiary of global investment firm The Carlyle Group confirmed to International Investment's sister brand Professional Adviser yesterday (10 May) that around 20 of the Helm Godfrey staff included in the deal are advisers, bringing its total to 120. All 65 Helm Godfrey employees are retained within the deal, which sees its financial planning team become part of Hurst Point Group's pla...