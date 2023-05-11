EU backtracks on adviser commission ban - reports

The EU has doubled back on its plans to ban asset managers and insurers from paying financial advisers commission for recommending their investment products, according to reports. In leaked documents of the EU's retail investment strategy, seen by the Financial Times, Brussels is opting for a ban on "executive-only" sales of investment products where no financial advice was delivered. This is a step away from the full-scale ban the European Commission recommended last year, citing it as one of the most effective ways to remove conflicts of interest between providers and financial advi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes