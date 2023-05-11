Man Group names Robyn Grew as chief executive

Man Group has appointed Robyn Grew as its new chief executive. Grew will take over from Luke Ellis, who is retiring from the firm, on 1 September. Man Group attracts $1.1bn net inflows over Q1 2023 Ellis will stay on the board initially to help Grew's transition into the new role, Man Group said. Grew joined Man Group 14 years ago, and has worked as the chief operating officer, head of ESG and general counsel. Currently based in New York, the incoming CEO will move to London for the job role. Grew previously won Investment Week's International Investment Woman of the Year...
