Blacktower FM 'in final stages' of gaining full DIFC presence

Blacktower Financial Management Group has announced its intention to move ahead in establishing a full DIFC presence. In a statement this afternoon (10 May), the international adviser group said: "We are in our final stages of obtaining regulatory approval, and the financial advisers are eager to begin a new chapter in Dubai, with this latest addition to the Group." Chairman John Westwood said: "As part of the Group's continuing growth plans, this is a market we've been monitoring closely for some time, and we know there is real opportunity and great potential for the group in Dubai...