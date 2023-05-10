UAE life company and French insurtech pioneer form strategic partnership

HAYAH Insurance Company PJSC, a provider of life, medical, and savings protection in the UAE, and Assurly, a France-based pioneer of digital loan insurance, announced a new partnership on 9 May "set to transform the UAE's mortgage insurance market by providing property owners with transparent, affordable, accessible ‘insurtech' solutions". The two companies' Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) comes after a period of significant growth in the UAE's real estate market, particularly in Dubai, with experts forecasting further expansion stimulated by new Visa initiatives. The statement fur...