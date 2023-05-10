Evelyn Partners International joins with Jersey platform offering multiple deposit accounts

Evelyn Partners International, the Jersey-based subsidiary of Evelyn Partners, has partnered with Flagstone International to give clients access to a secure online platform that allows multiple deposit accounts from trusted bank partners to be opened in a single registration. Flagstone International Limited, a cash deposit platform, is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The statement on 10 May said the platform allows clients to keep up with the top interest rates and spread their money across several accounts in jurisdictions outside the UK without needing to go ...