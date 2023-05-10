Evelyn Partners International joins with Jersey platform offering multiple deposit accounts

Evelyn Partners International, the Jersey-based subsidiary of Evelyn Partners, has partnered with Flagstone International to give clients access to a secure online platform that allows multiple deposit accounts from trusted bank partners to be opened in a single registration. Flagstone International Limited, a cash deposit platform, is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The statement on 10 May said the platform allows clients to keep up with the top interest rates and spread their money across several accounts in jurisdictions outside the UK without needing to go ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes