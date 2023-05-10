Former UK regulator veteran joins IFGL Pensions as new chairman

Philip Salter is the new chairman of IFGL Pensions, the company's owner International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) said on 10 May. Salter has over 30 years of regulatory and industry experience at the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), including his final role there as director of retail lending and claims management supervision. Most recently he was director of conduct and regulatory standards at Provident Financial Group (PFG). Philip Salter IFGL said in a statement: "He is expert in managing risk, change and problem solving, and has a broad range of experience across re...