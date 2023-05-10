Nedgroup Investments launches in-house multi-boutique platform

Nedgroup Investments, a global asset manager with over $20bn AUM, is launching an in-house multi-boutique platform which will feature a growing range of active investment strategies "characterised by deep alignment of client and fund manager interests" Tom Caddick, managing director of Nedgroup Investments (International) said: "It's harder for boutiques to set up now because of the onerous regulatory requirements and the difficulty of raising sufficient capital. We want to facilitate start-up boutiques to better serve the needs of our clients and provide a wider range of investment oppo...