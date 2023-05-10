GAM shareholders take fresh concerns over Liontrust takeover to Swiss authorities

A cohort of GAM shareholders have raised further concerns to the Swiss Takeover Board regarding Liontrust Asset Management's agreement to by the former firm. An investor group comprised of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan, which has an approximately 8.4% collective stake in GAM, said it was concerned about the timetable of the proposed takeover and the "various exemptions" Liontrust had been granted in the deal, both factors the group felt could be disadvantageous to GAM shareholders. Liontrust agreed to purchase Swiss-based GAM for CHF 107m (£96m) last week (4 May) and under the current timet...
