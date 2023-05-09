Goldman Sachs to pay $215m in discrimination lawsuit settlement - reports

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215m to former female employees who accused the company of gender discrimination. According to the Financial Times, the claimants said they were constantly underpaid and undervalued by their male colleagues. NN Investment Partners rebrands following acquisition Goldman Sachs and the ex-employees agreed to the settlement, meaning there will no longer be a trial, which had been scheduled for June 2023 in a New York federal court, Bloomberg reported. The $215m will be divided among around 2,800 associates and vice-presidents who took part in the cla...