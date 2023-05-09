Luxembourg to make digital platforms reveal sellers info to EU tax authorities

Luxembourg law makers have endorsed draft new legislation that will require digital platform operators to collect and provide information about sellers that use their platforms, for use by tax authorities across the EU. The proposed new legislation was approved unanimously by all 60 members of the Chambre des Députés, Luxembourg's parliament, on Wednesday 3 May. In a briefing note on 5 May, Pinsent Masons said the law makers are seeking an exemption from a constitutional requirement to hold a second vote on the proposals, which, if granted, would allow the proposals to be adopted into...