MENA open banking platform forges strategic partnership with Visa

Tarabut Gateway, a Middle East and North Africa's (MENA's) open banking platform, has made a strategic partnership with the global digital payment provider Visa. In a statement on 9 May, it said the two companies will collaborate on developing new products and solutions using open banking capabilities. The initial focus will be on creating data-driven offerings such as credit risk assessments, advanced analytics, and insights. Additional solutions anticipated will involve cross-border payments and lending. The partnership will elevate product offerings through technology and e...