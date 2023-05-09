MENA open banking platform forges strategic partnership with Visa

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

Tarabut Gateway, a Middle East and North Africa's (MENA's) open banking platform, has made a strategic partnership with the global digital payment provider Visa.  In a statement on 9 May, it said the two companies will collaborate on developing new products and solutions using open banking capabilities. The initial focus will be on creating data-driven offerings such as credit risk assessments, advanced analytics, and insights. Additional solutions anticipated will involve cross-border payments and lending.  The partnership will elevate product offerings through technology and e...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Blacktower FM 'in final stages' of gaining full DIFC presence

Nedgroup Investments launches in-house multi-boutique platform