Spain may scrap or double property investment for golden visa 

Spain is weighing up whether to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme, which offers non-European Union nationals a three-year residency, with two year optional extension, if they buy property worth €500,000 or more or invest the same amount in businesses. El País reported yesterday (8 May) that sources at the county's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration said it was looking at two options to change the scheme. One would be to increase the real estate minimum investment to at least €1m to bring it in line with the business investment and bank deposit alternative ways ...