FCA fines private bank £10m, bans 3 former London staff over Qatar attack

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a decision notice on 5 May it had decided to fine Banque Havilland £10m, its former London branch CEO, Edmund Rowland, £352,000, David Weller, a former London branch senior manager, £54,000, and Vladimir Bolelyy, a former London branch employee, £14,200. The FCA has further decided to ban all three individuals from working in financial services. Banque Havilland, Edmund Rowland and Vladimir Bolelyy have referred their Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal where they will each present their case. David Weller has not referred his Decis...