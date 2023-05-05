Netherlands gives green light for first of its kind double tax treaty with Cyprus

The Netherlands has given the green light for a ground-breaking double tax agreement with Cyprus paving the way for it to take effect from the beginning of 2024. The Upper House of the Dutch Parliament approved on 18 April "the first of its kind Double Tax Treaty" between the two jurisdictions signed on 1 June 2021, KPMG said in a briefing note. The ratification process in the Netherlands will be finalised by the signature of the Treaty by the King of the Netherlands. Cyprus has already completed its ratification with the publication of the Treaty in the Cyprus Government Gazett...