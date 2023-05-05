The problems in the banking sector can hardly be extended to the US economy

The banking sector has experienced another weekend of tensions, with the collapse of First Republic. The bank released its first quarter results last week, which revealed that its customers had withdrawn $102bn worth of deposits. This would be the fourth bank to fail, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Silvergate and Signature. However, despite the fact that several banks have already been affected, it is not expected that these problems will spread to the US economy, much less to Europe. "There could be more problems, but always focused on the same type of bank: US ...