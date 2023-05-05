Abu Dhabi regulator opens door for private credit funds under new rules

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) today (5 May) enacted amendments to its regulatory framework enabling ADGM-based collective investment funds to invest in credit by originating and participating in credit facilities. In a statement, the FSRS said these enactments follow the publication of Consultation Paper No. 8 in 2022, seeking views concerning the establishment and operation of Private Credit Funds. Typical credit funds earn returns from investment in loans, either by way of origination, participation or purchase, or a combination...