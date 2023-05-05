European capital markets can 'ill afford' tape support setback as 6 fund firms sign up

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

The European Fund and Asset Management Association (Efama) has urge policymakers to support the European Parliament's proposal for an Equities/ETFs consolidated tape which includes 5 layers of real-time pre-trade data.   In a statement on 3 May, EFAMA said market participants, including the European buy and sell-sides have consistently maintained that a post-trade only equities/ETFs consolidated tape will not meet with the market demand required to make the tape commercially viable. Tanguy van de Werve, Director General of EFAMA, stated: "This would be a legislative setback that Europ...

