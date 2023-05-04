Schroders Capital gains FCA approval for renewables and energy transition LTAF

Schroders Capital has received regulatory approval from the FCA to launch its second Long-Term Asset Fund, dedicated to renewable energy and the energy transition, the Schroders Greencoat LTAF. Managed by the firm's £8.8bn renewable energy specialist Schroders Greencoat, the fund will invest in infrastructure assets for the UK defined contribution market, becoming the first LTAF to have an investment remit solely focused on renewable energy and transition-aligned infrastructure. Schroders Capital unveils UK's first LTAF The news follows the recent launch of Schroder Capital Climat...