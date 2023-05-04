UK competition regulator launches review into AI market

The UK competition watchdog is launching a review of the artificial intelligence market, examining the "competition and consumer protection principles" of this space. It said it aims to "best guide" the development of AI markets going forward, looking at how these systems could evolve and "what opportunities and risks these scenarios could bring for competition and consumer protection". ChatGPT heralds a new era for artificial intelligence but the same rules apply The review will include models behind popular chatbots like ChatGPT. In its initial outline, the Competition and Ma...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes