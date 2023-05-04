UK competition regulator launches review into AI market

The UK competition watchdog is launching a review of the artificial intelligence market, examining the "competition and consumer protection principles" of this space. It said it aims to "best guide" the development of AI markets going forward, looking at how these systems could evolve and "what opportunities and risks these scenarios could bring for competition and consumer protection". ChatGPT heralds a new era for artificial intelligence but the same rules apply The review will include models behind popular chatbots like ChatGPT. In its initial outline, the Competition and Ma...