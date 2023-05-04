EU to trace and track crypto transfers under 'ground-breaking' new rules

The European Parliament has passed the first EU rules on tracing crypto asset transfers, allowing transactions incorporating crypto assets to be traced in the same way as traditional money transfers. The legislation, once in force, will also enable suspicious transactions to be blocked to tackle money laundering, terrorist financing and organised crime in the virtual assets sector. In a briefing note on 3 May, law firm Pinsent Masons said the ground-breaking rules, pending final approval by the Council of the EU, will extend the ‘travel rule', which is already used in traditional fin...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes