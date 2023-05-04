Gibraltar regulator delays STM audited accounts for its two life company subsidiaries 

STM Group said in a statement today (4 May) that the audited accounts for its two life company subsidiaries, London & Colonial Assurance PCC Plc and STM Life Assurance PCC Plc, will be delayed until expected sign off next week. The Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were published on 8 June 2022. But because "a number of planned and unplanned changes" in the management team and compositions of the boards of directors of its two life company subsidiaries in the second half of 2022 had triggered the need for Gibraltar Financial Services Commissio...