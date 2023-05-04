Liontrust to acquire global asset manager GAM

Liontrust said this morning (4 May) it has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of GAM Holding AG (GAM), a global investment management firm with GAM's Investment Management division having AuMA of CHF 23.3 billion (£20.9 billion) as at 31 March 2023. The statement highlighted the following features of the deal: • Creates a global asset manager with £53 billion in AuMA on a pro forma basis; • Accelerates the development of Liontrust by meeting all seven of our strategic objectives; • The Proposed Acquisition, before transaction and re-o...