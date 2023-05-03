The Bahamas updates Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges BIll

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) has updated the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Bill 2023 for consultation. The DARE Bill 2023 expands the definition and list of digital asset business activities and includes robust consumer and investor protection, risk management, and market innovation and development provisions. The Bill strengthens financial and reporting requirements for digital asset businesses and requirements related to: 1) custody and custodial wallet services; 2) operating a digital asset exchange; 3) providing advice on and manageme...