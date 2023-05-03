The Bahamas updates Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges BIll

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) has updated the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Bill 2023 for consultation. The DARE Bill 2023 expands the definition and list of digital asset business activities and includes robust consumer and investor protection, risk management, and market innovation and development provisions. The Bill strengthens financial and reporting requirements for digital asset businesses and requirements related to: 1) custody and custodial wallet services; 2) operating a digital asset exchange; 3) providing advice on and manageme...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes