UK Government to ban cold calls on all financial products

The government is set to ban cold calls on all financial products, including insurance policies, as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new strategy to tackle fraud. The plan will outlaw all cold calls made to consumers attempting to sell financial products, including legitimate sales calls, following a similar move on pensions products in 2019. Fraud accounts for over 40% of all crime in the UK, according to the government, costing it nearly £7 billion a year. New technologies are making these scams "easier to do and harder to police" and the new initiative will help potential victi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes