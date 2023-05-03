People Moves; Mirabaud, VMS, Praxis, Suntera Global, WBR Group, Evenlode, Handelsbanken WAM

Mirabaud Mirabaud & CIE (Europe) SA has appointed Rémy Saccone who joins Mirabaud's Wealth Management division as Head of the Luxembourg Independent Asset Management team (IAM). The Mirabaud Group said it is intending to further strengthening its offer in the Independent Asset market by reinforcing its European entity. Based in Luxembourg, Saccone will report directly to Jeff Mouton, CEO Europe, and functionally to Carel Huber, Group Head of Independent Asset Management. He will assume the role from 1 May 2023 and will be responsible for managing the team dedicated to develop...