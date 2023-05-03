Evelyn Partners adds four new strategies to international MPS range  

Evelyn Partners has launched four new models in its International Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) range in response to demand from international financial advisers. The new strategies are Defensive, Conservative, Growth and Maximum Growth. The expansion of the International MPS range, which was originally launched in 2016, means it now includes a total of seven risk-rated models. The range is managed by Christopher Golding, head of investments at Evelyn Partners International, who leverages the group's significant research strength comprising 313 investment professionals. The ...