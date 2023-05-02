Tax Justice Network calls on King Charles to address British OTs and crown dependencies

An open letter sent to King Charles by the Tax Justice Network and published in the Guardian warns the King ahead of his coronation of the "heavy financial and human costs" inflicted on "ordinary people in the UK, the Commonwealth, and around the world by the British tax havens over which King Charles is sovereign". "The financial regulations of Your Majesty's jurisdictions," Tax Justice Network chief executive Alex Cobham said in the statement, "pose the biggest non-violent threat in the world to human rights." He urged King Charles to let his voice "be heard in this global discussio...