Sovereign Pension Services rebrands to IFGL Pensions

Sovereign Pension Services (SPS) has rebranded to IFGL Pensions, the company's new owner International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) announced today (2 May). IFGL completed the deal to buy the Wirral-based SIPP and SSAS administrator on 1 March and chose its new name to reflect the company's position within the Group. IFGL Pensions offers three SIPP products: • The IFGL SIPP (formerly the Sovereign International SIPP) • Acorn Lite • Insight All product literature has been updated to reflect the new brand and a new website has gone live at www.ifglpensions.com T...