Sovereign Pension Services rebrands to IFGL Pensions

Sovereign Pension Services (SPS) has rebranded to IFGL Pensions, the company's new owner International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) announced today (2 May). IFGL completed the deal to buy the Wirral-based SIPP and SSAS administrator on 1 March and chose its new name to reflect the company's position within the Group. IFGL Pensions offers three SIPP products: • The IFGL SIPP (formerly the Sovereign International SIPP) • Acorn Lite • Insight All product literature has been updated to reflect the new brand and a new website has gone live at www.ifglpensions.com T...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes