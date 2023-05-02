Aviva Investors launches £1.5bn property LTAF

Aviva Investors has launched its first long term asset fund, after receiving regulatory approval at the end of March, a new category of fund designed to provide access to long-term private market assets. The Aviva Investors Real Estate Active LTAF (REALTAF) consists of an initial £1.5bn portfolio of selected direct real estate assets seeded by Aviva UK Life with-profits funds. According to Aviva Investors, this will offer easier access to real assets investments, while better matching the liquidity of the underlying assets with that of the fund. The fund will be managed by Tim Russ...