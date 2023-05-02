Utmost International hires two industry veterans for HNW push in Singapore

Utmost International, a provider of insurance-based wealth solutions, has made two senior appointments in its Singapore branch. Michelle Tan has joined as head of brokerage where she will focus on the provision of tailored life insurance-based solutions to high net Worth clients via international brokers, asset managers, family offices and private banks. Michelle Tan She has 17 years of sales experience specialised in various High Net Worth insurance solutions including private placement life insurance and variable universal life plans. She has gained experience with a few instit...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes