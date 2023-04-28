Ex-Schroders CEO Win Bischoff dies

Win Bischoff, the former CEO of Schroders and ex-chair of Lloyds Banking Group and Citigroup, has died at the age of 81. He died on 25 April following a short illness. Bischoff started his career in 1962 at Chase Manhattan Bank, where he worked within the international department. Schroder UK Public Private rebrands as co-manager Roger Doig steps down In 1966, he joined Schroders in London in the company finance division. He was then promoted to managing director of Schroders Asia in 1971 in Hong Kong and became group CEO in 1984. Bischoff then took on the role of chair of th...
