Dubai IFC in talks with over 60 global hedge funds looking to establish offices

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Dubai International Financial Centre saw a 54% leap in hedge funds setting up there in 2022 and is further in discussions with over 60 global hedge funds about also having an office presence.   Nearly two-thirds of DIFC-based hedge funds originate from the US and the UK, including two of the world's ten largest hedge funds​​​​​​, it said in a report titled ‘Dubai: The next global hedge fund centre - opportunities and outlook' - released on 27 April. DIFC, in collaboration with Refinitiv, a global provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, revealed "Dubai's growth and incre...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

FCA warns over five 'risky' types of pension transfer referrals from overseas advisers

Amundi reports 4.3% AUM fall in Q1