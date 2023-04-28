Dubai IFC in talks with over 60 global hedge funds looking to establish offices

Dubai International Financial Centre saw a 54% leap in hedge funds setting up there in 2022 and is further in discussions with over 60 global hedge funds about also having an office presence. Nearly two-thirds of DIFC-based hedge funds originate from the US and the UK, including two of the world's ten largest hedge funds​​​​​​, it said in a report titled ‘Dubai: The next global hedge fund centre - opportunities and outlook' - released on 27 April. DIFC, in collaboration with Refinitiv, a global provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, revealed "Dubai's growth and incre...