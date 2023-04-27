St James's Place net inflows fall 31% year-on-year in first quarter

St James's Place (SJP) has recorded a 31% slump in Q1 net inflows year-on-year, with gross inflows down 11% on last year's figures. Results yesterday (27 April) showed net inflows sank to £2bn compared with Q1 2022's £2.9bn figure, while the wealth management giant posted gross inflows of £4.2bn, down from Q1 2022's £4.7bn. Despite the drop from Q1 2022, funds under management nudged upwards compared to the first three months of last year to £153.6bn - up 1.6% from £151.2bn. Yet the funds under management retention rate decreased slightly, falling to 95.9% in Q1 2023 compared to 96...