Amundi reports 4.3% AUM fall in Q1

French asset manager Amundi said on 28 April its assets under management fell to €1.93trn at the end of Q1, down 4.3% compared to last year, driven in part by outflows in China and volatile markets. Amundi said net income fell 7.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, due to a "volatile" equity and bond market performance. Performance fees also dropped about 60% from the first quarter of 2022 to 28 million euros. Valérie Baudson, CEO, said: "Amundi delivered a good performance in the first quarter of 2023, in an uncertain market environment. "Our adjusted net income remaine...