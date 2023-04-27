DWS profits sink in Q1 despite return to net inflows

DWS reported its adjusted profits before tax had fallen 19% to €206m in Q1 2023, despite seeing a return to net inflows. In a quarterly statement today (April 27), the firm said its adjusted profits before tax were down 26% year-on-year, a 12% miss according to Jefferies. DWS unveils seven UN Sustainable Development Goal ETFs The results revealed a 54% drop in performance and transaction fees to €24m and a 3% fall in management fees led adjusted net revenue to miss targets by 5%. This was due to a favourable one-off cost effect in the previous quarter, along with lower reven...