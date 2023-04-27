GAM shareholders urge board to remember firm's 'potential' amid possible Liontrust buyout

Investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan, which holds a 7.5% stake in GAM, has called on the firm's board to be mindful of its "potential" as it contemplates any "strategic transaction". The asset management firm is currently in discussions with Liontrust over a buyout by the latter for an unknown amount. Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM A decision is expected to come by 4 May, as GAM delayed publishing its annual results earlier this week (24 April) so it could "successfully conclude the commercial discussions within our strategic review" prior to any potential deal being agreed. ...