Ex-Unigestion CEO 'one of most influencial women in European finance' joins impact board

Impact data and analytics provider, GIST Impact said on 27 April that Fiona Frick, founder of Circe Invest and former CEO of Unigestion, has joined its Advisory Board. She will work closely with GIST Impact's leadership team to drive innovation and incorporate impact data into the next generation of investment frameworks, enabling investors to optimize returns whilst managing risk and driving sustainability. "Recognized as one of the most influential women in European Finance, Frick brings more than 30 years of experience in the asset management industry, including over a decade as ...