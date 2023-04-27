Money laundering couriers smuggled £100m into Dubai in suitcases 

The UK's National Crime Agency has dismantled a network of criminal cash couriers that laundered more than £100m by smuggling it out of the UK to Dubai in the UAE. Eleven of the couriers have now been convicted, following guilty verdicts on 25 April, returned in the trial of Beatrice Auty, 26, from London; Jonathan Johnson, 55, and Jo Emma Larvin, 44, both from Ripon in North Yorkshire, and Amy Harrison, 27, from Worcester Park in Surrey, at Isleworth Crown Court. Their network smuggled more than £104m from the UK to Dubai during 83 separate trips between November 2019 and October 202...