ETFs set to make up 24% of market AUM by 2027

ETFs are set to account for almost a quarter of total fund assets under management by 2027, according to a report from Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm. This would mean an eight percentage point increase on ETFs' current market share of 17%, representing $6.7trn in assets at the end of 2022. ETF inflows set to rise during 2023 The report, which was commissioned by Waystone, found that total ETF AUM has grown at an approximately 15% compound annual growth rate since 2010, which was reportedly three times faster than standard mutual funds' growth rate. Kamil Kaczmarski, ...