ETFs set to make up 24% of market AUM by 2027

ETFs are set to account for almost a quarter of total fund assets under management by 2027, according to a report from Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm. This would mean an eight percentage point increase on ETFs' current market share of 17%, representing $6.7trn in assets at the end of 2022. ETF inflows set to rise during 2023 The report, which was commissioned by Waystone, found that total ETF AUM has grown at an approximately 15% compound annual growth rate since 2010, which was reportedly three times faster than standard mutual funds' growth rate. Kamil Kaczmarski, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes