Aegon AM buys European CLO business to rev up alternative investment strategy

Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) is to buy NIBC Bank's North Westerly EuropeaCollateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) management activities. The transaction will see Aegon AM acquire NIBC's UK based team and CLO platform consisting of three CLOs with assets under management of circa €1.2bn, for an undisclosed consideration. The move will further strengthen Aegon AM's Alternative investment capabilities, which include Dutch Mortgages, Private Placements, Direct Lending, Leveraged Finance (CLO), Structured Finance and Real Assets. Aegon AM already has a successful and growing US CLO ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes