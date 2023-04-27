Aegon AM buys European CLO business to rev up alternative investment strategy

Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) is to buy NIBC Bank's North Westerly EuropeaCollateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) management activities. The transaction will see Aegon AM acquire NIBC's UK based team and CLO platform consisting of three CLOs with assets under management of circa €1.2bn, for an undisclosed consideration. The move will further strengthen Aegon AM's Alternative investment capabilities, which include Dutch Mortgages, Private Placements, Direct Lending, Leveraged Finance (CLO), Structured Finance and Real Assets. Aegon AM already has a successful and growing US CLO ...