Over half of advisers 'looking for exit route' in next five years 

In a recent adviser poll conducted by M&G Wealth, over half (51%) of business owners said that they expected to exit or sell their business in the next five years, with 16% of them saying they want to do so in the next two years. The poll of over 150 UK advisers took place during a webinar ‘Future proofing your business for a sale - now or in the future' which was jointly hosted by M&G Wealth and The Exit Partnership. When asked about their current preferred exit route, the majority, over two-thirds (67%) of advisers polled would opt for a sale to a privately-owned business. 18% would...