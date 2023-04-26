Blackfinch Asset Management launches tailored portfolio service

Blackfinch Asset Management has launched a new service that aims to offer more attractive and flexible investment solutions for financial advisers. Blackfinch said in a statement on 26 April that its Tailored Portfolio Service (TPS) builds on the benefits of a Managed Portfolio Service (MPS), by adding a high degree of customisation. Financial advice firms will be able to use a number of strategic options to shape the portfolio range including, for example, a preferred risk profile, tailored asset allocation, linking to specific investment objectives and caps to costs. The asset manag...