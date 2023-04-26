Blackfinch Asset Management launches tailored portfolio service

Blackfinch Asset Management has launched a new service that aims to offer more attractive and flexible investment solutions for financial advisers. Blackfinch said in a statement on 26 April that its Tailored Portfolio Service (TPS) builds on the benefits of a Managed Portfolio Service (MPS), by adding a high degree of customisation. Financial advice firms will be able to use a number of strategic options to shape the portfolio range including, for example, a preferred risk profile, tailored asset allocation, linking to specific investment objectives and caps to costs. The asset manag...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes