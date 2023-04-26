Newly acquired UK SIPP provider Gaudi 'in administration' says FCA

UK Sipp provider and fintech Gaudi Regulated Services went into administration on the same day as it sold its pension business to platform provider Platform One, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement today (26 April). On 25 April 2023, Gaudi sold its pension business to Platform One Limited (Platform One). On the same day, the directors of Gaudi Regulated Services Limited appointed qualified insolvency practitioners Sean Bucknall and Andrew Watling of Quantuma Advisory Limited as joint administrators. Platform One is an FCA authorised SIPP operator and will take over a...
