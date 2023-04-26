Former Sarasin Investment Funds marketing director Ivo Forde dies

Founding director of Fin International Public Relations and former Sarasin Investment Funds marketing director Ivo Forde has died at the age of 74. Forde died tragically in a car accident on 5 April. He began his career in banking before transitioning to the world of financial advertising and public relations. In 2001, he took on the role of marketing director at Sarasin Investment Funds, before a stint with WMC Communications, which led to his work with Fin International PR. Anthony Shewell, director at Fin International PR, said Forde would be "sorely missed" and remembered his "...