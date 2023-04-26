Man Group attracts $1.1bn net inflows over Q1 2023

Man Group attracted $1.1bn in net inflows over the three months to 31 March 2023, helping to boost assets under management to $144.7bn. AUM rose by $1.4bn to $144.7bn over the quarter, from $143.3bn at the end of 2022, with $700m added from positive investment performance. But while the firm's absolute return capabilities recorded $1.3bn of net inflows, negative impacts from investment performance and FX moves totalling $2.6bn saw absolute return AUM fall $1.3bn, negating the flows movement. Total return AUM, on the other hand, increased by $600m to $29.4bn. Man Group AUM falls 4...