Evelyn Partners net inflows surge in Q1 2023

Evelyn Partners has posted a significant increase in net new inflows for the first quarter of 2023. In the three months ended 31 March, the wealth manager reported £1.7bn of gross new assets and £673m in net inflows. This marks a 20.3% increase in gross new assets compared with the first quarter 2022 and equivalent to an annualised growth rate of 12.8% on operating assets. Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022 Net inflows surged 45.1% when compared to Q1 2022 and equate to an annualised rate of 5.1%, up from the 3.2% in the same period last year. Assets under m...