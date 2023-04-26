Single greatest threat facing Dublin businesses this year revealed in new survey

Skills and labour shortages have repeatedly ranked as a top issue for Dublin businesses in recent years, with ‘Attracting and retaining appropriately skilled labour' reported as the single greatest threat facing Dublin businesses within Dublin Chamber's latest Business Outlook Report. Almost three in four firms have also stated that ‘attracting/retaining/upskilling staff' is their number one priority for the year ahead for the second consecutive year, it said in a statement on 26 April. Dublin Chamber's director of public and international affairs, Aebhric McGibney said: "We're hea...